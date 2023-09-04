Michael Massey vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on September 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .227 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 58 of 109 games this season (53.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (18.3%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 109 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|56
|.237
|AVG
|.218
|.298
|OBP
|.244
|.355
|SLG
|.368
|14
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|36/14
|K/BB
|50/6
|3
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (187 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
