MJ Melendez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 28 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .235.
- In 64.8% of his 128 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has had at least one RBI in 23.4% of his games this season (30 of 128), with two or more RBI 13 times (10.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.234
|AVG
|.236
|.308
|OBP
|.302
|.373
|SLG
|.418
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|71/27
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 187 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Scholtens (1-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
