Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will see Jesse Scholtens on the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a three-game series, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are fourth-worst in MLB action with 133 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.

The Royals' .242 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

Kansas City has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (551 total runs).

The Royals rank 29th in MLB with a .299 on-base percentage.

The Royals strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kansas City has a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.412).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Ragans is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Ragans will try to extend an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 2.8 innings per outing).

He is looking to make his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Cole Ragans Colin Selby 8/30/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Angel Zerpa Andre Jackson 9/1/2023 Red Sox W 13-2 Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox L 9-5 Home Alec Marsh Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Taylor Clarke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox - Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brady Singer Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Greinke Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Cole Ragans José Berríos

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.