The Kansas City Royals (42-96) and Chicago White Sox (53-84) clash on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Cole Ragans (5-4) to the mound, while Jesse Scholtens (1-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 3.97 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

The Royals will send Ragans (5-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, a 3.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.212 in 24 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Ragans has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.

Scholtens is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Scholtens will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.2 innings per outing).

He has had nine appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

