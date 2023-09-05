Drew Waters vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the White Sox.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .235 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Waters will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last games.
- In 58.7% of his games this season (44 of 75), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has driven home a run in 21 games this season (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (37.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.280
|AVG
|.190
|.362
|OBP
|.246
|.472
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|34/12
|K/BB
|55/10
|4
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 29th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.98 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.98), 48th in WHIP (1.470), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.