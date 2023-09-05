Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.
  • Olivares has had a hit in 51 of 85 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.0%).
  • In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Olivares has driven home a run in 18 games this year (21.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (29 of 85), with two or more runs eight times (9.4%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 42
.264 AVG .247
.308 OBP .308
.451 SLG .404
14 XBH 16
6 HR 2
15 RBI 8
27/6 K/BB 26/11
2 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Cease (6-7 with a 4.98 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 29th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.98), 48th in WHIP (1.470), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
