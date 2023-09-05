Maikel Garcia -- 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .285 with 19 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks.

Garcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 during his last outings.

In 72 of 102 games this season (70.6%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had an RBI in 39 games this season (38.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40 of 102 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .322 AVG .245 .357 OBP .300 .432 SLG .326 17 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 17 39/14 K/BB 50/15 10 SB 10

