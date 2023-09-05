Matt Beaty vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Beaty (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is hitting .241 with four doubles and six walks.
- In 39.3% of his 28 games this season, Beaty has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 28 games this year.
- Beaty has had an RBI in four games this year.
- In seven of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.227
|AVG
|.250
|.370
|OBP
|.357
|.227
|SLG
|.361
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|4
|5/1
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (6-7) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 148 1/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.98), 48th in WHIP (1.470), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.