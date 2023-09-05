How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals are 25th in baseball with 136 home runs. They average one per game.
- Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (563 total runs).
- The Royals are 29th in MLB with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Royals' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.
- Kansas City's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Kansas City has a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Royals combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.404).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brady Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Singer heads into the matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Singer will try to secure his 21st outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|Andre Jackson
|9/1/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|James Paxton
|9/2/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-5
|Home
|Alec Marsh
|Tanner Houck
|9/3/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Home
|Taylor Clarke
|Chris Sale
|9/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-1
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Dylan Cease
|9/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
|9/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Kevin Gausman
|9/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|José Berríos
|9/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Dylan Cease
