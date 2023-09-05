On Tuesday, September 5 at 7:40 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals (43-96) host the Chicago White Sox (53-85) at Kauffman Stadium. Brady Singer will get the call for the Royals, while Dylan Cease will take the mound for the White Sox.

The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (8-10, 5.15 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (6-7, 4.98 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have won four, or 25%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Royals have a 3-6 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 30, or 32.6%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won 23 of 73 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115) Matt Beaty 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Royals Futures Odds

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.