Player prop betting options for Bobby Witt Jr., Luis Robert and others are available in the Kansas City Royals-Chicago White Sox matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Singer Stats

The Royals will send Brady Singer (8-10) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 26 starts this season.

Singer has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.15), 46th in WHIP (1.395), and 38th in K/9 (7.8).

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Aug. 25 4.0 9 4 4 6 1 at Cubs Aug. 19 3.2 9 6 4 3 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 7.1 2 2 2 8 1 at Red Sox Aug. 8 6.2 5 3 3 4 2 vs. Mets Aug. 3 8.0 3 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 152 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 30 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen 39 bases.

He has a .275/.315/.500 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 118 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 63 runs.

He has a slash line of .248/.289/.420 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.324/.560 so far this year.

Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .273/.336/.370 so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 2 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 1 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

