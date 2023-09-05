The Chicago White Sox (53-85) bring a four-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Kansas City Royals (43-96), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (8-10) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (6-7).

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (8-10, 5.15 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (6-7, 4.98 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (8-10) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday, Aug. 26 in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.15, a 2.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.395 in 26 games this season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Singer has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has made 26 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Brady Singer vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.387) and 149 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 5-for-22 with two doubles and an RBI in six innings this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 29th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.98 ERA and 176 strikeouts over 148 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.

Cease heads into this matchup with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in a game 22 times this year entering this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 28 outings this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.98), 48th in WHIP (1.470), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Dylan Cease vs. Royals

He will face a Royals squad that is hitting .243 as a unit (20th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .396 (23rd in the league) with 136 total home runs (25th in MLB action).

Cease has thrown five innings, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits while striking out six against the Royals this season.

