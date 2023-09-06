On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (hitting .209 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.314), slugging percentage (.499) and total hits (153) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 102nd and he is 21st in slugging.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 92 games this year (of 136 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.

He has gone deep in 19.9% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In 51 games this year (37.5%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 63 of 136 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 68 .293 AVG .255 .326 OBP .303 .551 SLG .445 34 XBH 27 17 HR 11 55 RBI 30 49/14 K/BB 60/16 14 SB 25

White Sox Pitching Rankings