Michael Massey vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .230 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 111 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 111 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.243
|AVG
|.218
|.301
|OBP
|.244
|.379
|SLG
|.368
|16
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|23
|37/14
|K/BB
|50/6
|3
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (193 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.87 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .216 to his opponents.
