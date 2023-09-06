Nelson Velazquez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the White Sox.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has five doubles, 11 home runs and seven walks while batting .250.
- Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (36.7%), homering in 10.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Velazquez has driven in a run in 13 games this season (43.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 56.7% of his games this year (17 of 30), with two or more runs four times (13.3%).
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.353
|AVG
|.097
|.450
|OBP
|.125
|.824
|SLG
|.290
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|4
|4/3
|K/BB
|10/0
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (193 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (2-7) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.87 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
