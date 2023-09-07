The Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) host the Detroit Lions (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

Chiefs Insights (2022)

Last year, the Chiefs put up 4.1 more points per game (29.2) than the Lions gave up (25.1).

The Chiefs averaged 21.2 more yards per game (413.6) than the Lions gave up per matchup (392.4) last year.

Last season Kansas City ran for 30.6 fewer yards per game (115.9) than Detroit allowed per contest (146.5).

The Chiefs turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (22) last year.

Chiefs Home Performance (2022)

The Chiefs put up 25.1 points per game at home (4.1 less than their overall average), and conceded 19.4 at home (2.3 less than overall).

The Chiefs accumulated 395.9 yards per game at home (17.7 less than their overall average), and conceded 325.5 at home (2.7 less than overall).

In home games, Kansas City accumulated 303.9 passing yards per game and gave up 204.5. That's more than it gained overall (297.8), and less than it allowed (220.9).

At home, the Chiefs racked up 92.0 rushing yards per game and gave up 121.0. That's less than they gained overall (115.9), and more than they allowed (107.2).

The Chiefs' third-down percentages on offense (42.1%) and defense (28.2%) in home games were both lower than their overall numbers of 48.7% and 38.3%, respectively.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 Detroit - NBC 9/17/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 9/24/2023 Chicago - FOX 10/1/2023 at New York - NBC

