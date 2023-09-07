Following a campaign in which he put up 140.3 fantasy points (21st among RBs), the Kansas City Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon is being drafted as the 44th running back off the board this summer (139th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Is McKinnon on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jerick McKinnon Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 140.30 87.86 - Overall Rank 70 167 139 Position Rank 21 49 44

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jerick McKinnon 2022 Stats

Last year, McKinnon ran 72 times for 291 yards (17.1 ypg) and one TD. McKinnon also helped out in the passing game, reeling in 56 passes for 512 yards (30.1 ypg) and nine scores.

In his best game last season -- Week 15 versus the Houston Texans -- McKinnon accumulated 26.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD; 8 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD.

Rep McKinnon and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jerick McKinnon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 4.9 4 22 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 7.6 4 12 0 1 Week 3 @Colts 2.0 7 20 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0.0 2 -1 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 7.2 8 53 0 0 Week 6 Bills 3.0 2 1 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 4.8 2 12 0 0 Week 9 Titans 4.4 3 4 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 5.8 1 2 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 0.4 6 24 0 0 Week 12 Rams 2.6 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Bengals 12.0 8 51 0 1 Week 14 @Broncos 25.4 6 22 0 2 Week 15 @Texans 26.2 10 52 1 1 Week 16 Seahawks 9.8 5 7 0 1 Week 17 Broncos 17.6 2 4 0 2 Week 18 @Raiders 6.6 2 6 0 1 Divisional Jaguars 2.5 11 25 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 1.8 4 1 0 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 4.9 4 34 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.