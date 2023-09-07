With an average draft position that ranks him 105th at his position (882nd overall), Jody Fortson Jr. has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 20.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 57th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Kansas City Chiefs TE in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Is Fortson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jody Fortson Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 20.80 23.53 - Overall Rank 341 376 782 Position Rank 56 56 105

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jody Fortson Jr. 2022 Stats

Fortson's stat line last year included nine receptions for 108 yards and two TDs, averaging 6.4 yards per game on 13 targets.

In his best game last year, Fortson picked up 7.0 fantasy points -- via one reception, 10 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 4 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fortson picked up -1.4 fantasy points -- one reception, six yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rep Fortson and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jody Fortson Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 6.1 1 1 1 1 Week 2 Chargers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 7.0 1 1 10 1 Week 7 @49ers 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 10 Jaguars -1.4 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Chargers 5.1 2 2 51 0 Week 12 Rams 2.6 3 2 26 0 Week 13 @Bengals 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 15 @Texans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 0.0 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.