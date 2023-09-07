When Kadarius Toney takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 1 matchup versus the Detroit Lions (on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Think Toney will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Toney's stats last year included 16 receptions for 171 yards and two TDs, averaging 19.0 yards, and he was on the end of 20 targets.

Toney had a touchdown catch twice last year out of nine games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

He scored one rushing touchdown last year in nine games.

Kadarius Toney Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 0 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 3 2 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 2 12 0 Week 10 Jaguars 5 4 57 1 Week 11 @Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 1 1 5 0 Week 16 Seahawks 2 1 8 1 Week 17 Broncos 4 4 71 0 Week 18 @Raiders 2 2 18 0 Divisional Jaguars 7 5 36 0 Championship Game Bengals 2 1 9 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 1 1 5 1

Rep Kadarius Toney with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.