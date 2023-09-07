After collecting 3.5 fantasy points last season (97th among TEs), Kendall Blanton has an ADP of 567th overall (70th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Kendall Blanton Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 3.50 4.35 - Overall Rank 475 641 567 Position Rank 90 117 70

Kendall Blanton 2022 Stats

On two targets last season, Blanton reeled in two passes for 35 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per tilt.

In Week 3 last year against the Arizona Cardinals, Blanton put up a season-high 2.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, 28 yards.

Blanton picked up 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards, on one target -- in Week 4 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which was his poorest game of the year.

Kendall Blanton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Cardinals 2.8 1 1 28 0 Week 4 @49ers 0.7 1 1 7 0

