Xiyu Lin is the favorite (+1100), and Ally Ewing the defending champion, at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship, taking place at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-10 ($2M purse).

Want to place a bet on the Kroger Queen City Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Kroger Queen City Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET Venue: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!

Kroger Queen City Championship Best Odds to Win

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 1:25 PM ET

1:25 PM ET Odds to Win: +1100

Lin Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Portland Classic 2nd -22 4 71-65-66-64 CP Women’s Open 32nd +2 11 73-74-70-73 AIG Women’s Open 21st E 14 72-73-75-68

Click here to bet on Lin at the Kroger Queen City Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 8:36 AM ET

8:36 AM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Grant Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Portland Classic 7th -18 8 65-66-72-67 CP Women’s Open 6th -5 4 67-71-76-69 AIG Women’s Open 11th -2 12 73-69-68-76

Click here to bet on Grant with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Ruoning Yin

Tee Time: 8:47 AM ET

8:47 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Yin Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Portland Classic 3rd -20 6 70-64-68-66 CP Women’s Open 3rd -7 2 72-72-71-66 AIG Women’s Open 61st +7 21 72-71-74-78

Want to place a bet on Yin in the Kroger Queen City Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Nasa Hataoka

Tee Time: 8:47 AM ET

8:47 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Hataoka Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Portland Classic MC -2 - 72-70 CP Women’s Open 13th -2 7 74-70-74-68 AIG Women’s Open 11th -2 12 70-71-71-74

Think Hataoka can win the Kroger Queen City Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Charley Hull

Tee Time: 8:36 AM ET

8:36 AM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Hull Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Portland Classic 26th -12 14 67-67-75-67 AIG Women’s Open 2nd -8 6 71-68-68-73 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open 35th -1 14 73-74-71-69

Click here to bet on Hull at the Kroger Queen City Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Kroger Queen City Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Rose Zhang +2000 Ally Ewing +2000 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson +2000 Minjee Lee +2000 A Lim Kim +2500 Andrea Lee +2500 Yuka Saso +2500 Amy Yang +2800 Allisen Corpuz +2800 Hae-Ran Ryu +3300

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.