Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is being drafted as the 74th wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he recorded 80.4 fantasy points last season (52nd at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Kansas City Chiefs WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.
Is Valdes-Scantling on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|80.40
|85.50
|-
|Overall Rank
|169
|174
|202
|Position Rank
|53
|62
|74
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2022 Stats
- Last season, Valdes-Scantling received 81 targets and turned them into 42 receptions for 687 yards and two TDs, averaging 40.4 yards per contest.
- Valdes-Scantling accumulated 17.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 116 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rep Valdes-Scantling and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|4.1
|4
|4
|44
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|1.3
|7
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|4.8
|7
|4
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|6.3
|5
|3
|63
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|9.0
|8
|6
|90
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|11.1
|4
|3
|111
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|1.2
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|12.0
|4
|3
|60
|1
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|1.8
|4
|1
|18
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|5.6
|5
|4
|56
|0
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|7.1
|6
|2
|71
|0
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|2.0
|3
|1
|20
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|8.6
|5
|3
|26
|1
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Broncos
|2.8
|7
|2
|28
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|2.7
|6
|3
|27
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|6.6
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|17.6
|8
|6
|116
|1
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.