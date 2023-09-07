Will Noah Gray get into the end zone when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions meet in Week 1 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Think Gray will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a TD)

Last year Gray received 34 targets and converted them into 28 receptions for 299 yards and one TD (17.6 yards per game).

Gray had one touchdown catch last season (in 17 games).

He had a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Noah Gray Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Colts 2 1 26 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 6 Bills 3 3 13 0 Week 7 @49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 9 Titans 3 3 45 0 Week 10 Jaguars 2 2 20 1 Week 11 @Chargers 3 2 15 0 Week 12 Rams 2 2 16 0 Week 13 @Bengals 1 1 15 0 Week 14 @Broncos 3 3 45 0 Week 15 @Texans 3 3 31 0 Week 16 Seahawks 1 1 8 0 Week 17 Broncos 1 1 12 0 Week 18 @Raiders 1 1 14 0 Divisional Jaguars 2 1 27 0 Championship Game Bengals 1 1 4 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 1 1 6 0

Rep Noah Gray with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.