With an ADP that ranks him first at his position (seventh overall), Travis Kelce has been one of the top tight ends off the draft board this summer. Last season, he generated 206.3 fantasy points (first among TEs). For a look at what we can expect from the Kansas City Chiefs TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Kelce on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Travis Kelce Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 206.30 167.80 - Overall Rank 30 57 7 Position Rank 1 1 1

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Travis Kelce 2022 Stats

Last season, Kelce hauled in 110 balls for 1,338 yards, good for 78.7 yards per game, the highest mark on the Chiefs' current roster. He saw 152 targets and also scored 12 touchdowns.

In his best game last year, Kelce picked up 29.5 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 115 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 13 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Kelce finished with a season-low 3.6 fantasy points, via these numbers: four receptions, 56 yards, on six targets.

Rep Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Travis Kelce 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 18.1 9 8 121 1 Week 2 Chargers 5.1 7 5 51 0 Week 3 @Colts 13.9 8 4 58 1 Week 4 @Buccaneers 15.2 10 9 92 1 Week 5 Raiders 26.5 8 7 25 4 Week 6 Bills 11.2 10 8 108 0 Week 7 @49ers 9.8 8 6 98 0 Week 9 Titans 10.6 17 10 106 0 Week 10 Jaguars 14.1 7 6 81 1 Week 11 @Chargers 29.5 10 6 115 3 Week 12 Rams 11.7 8 4 57 1 Week 13 @Bengals 3.6 6 4 56 0 Week 14 @Broncos 7.1 9 4 71 0 Week 15 @Texans 10.5 10 10 105 0 Week 16 Seahawks 11.3 8 6 113 0 Week 17 Broncos 4.3 10 7 43 0 Week 18 @Raiders 3.8 7 6 38 0 Divisional Jaguars 21.8 17 14 98 2 Championship Game Bengals 13.8 8 7 78 1 Super Bowl @Eagles 14.1 6 6 81 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.