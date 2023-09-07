Should you wager on Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Think Kelce will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Last season Kelce saw 152 targets, grabbing 110 passes for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 TDs.

Kelce had a touchdown catch seven times last season out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions twice.

Travis Kelce Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 9 8 121 1 Week 2 Chargers 7 5 51 0 Week 3 @Colts 8 4 58 1 Week 4 @Buccaneers 10 9 92 1 Week 5 Raiders 8 7 25 4 Week 6 Bills 10 8 108 0 Week 7 @49ers 8 6 98 0 Week 9 Titans 17 10 106 0 Week 10 Jaguars 7 6 81 1 Week 11 @Chargers 10 6 115 3 Week 12 Rams 8 4 57 1 Week 13 @Bengals 6 4 56 0 Week 14 @Broncos 9 4 71 0 Week 15 @Texans 10 10 105 0 Week 16 Seahawks 8 6 113 0 Week 17 Broncos 10 7 43 0 Week 18 @Raiders 7 6 38 0 Divisional Jaguars 17 14 98 2 Championship Game Bengals 8 7 78 1 Super Bowl @Eagles 6 6 81 1

Rep Travis Kelce with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.