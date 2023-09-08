The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez and his .778 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has five doubles, 12 home runs and seven walks while batting .250.

Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (38.7%), leaving the park in 10.7% of his trips to the dish.

Velazquez has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this year (14 of 31), with two or more RBI seven times (22.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (58.1%), including four games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 11 .315 AVG .097 .375 OBP .125 .795 SLG .290 15 XBH 2 10 HR 2 19 RBI 4 19/7 K/BB 10/0 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings