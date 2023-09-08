Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (77-63) and Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (44-97) will square off in the series opener on Friday, September 8 at Rogers Centre. The matchup will begin at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +195. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (9-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Collin Snider - KC (0-0, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+195) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 52 (54.2%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have a 7-3 record (winning 70% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 120 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (30.8%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) Drew Waters 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+280) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.