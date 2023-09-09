On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.313), slugging percentage (.496) and total hits (154) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 93 games this year (of 138 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.

He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 64 games this season (46.4%), including 13 multi-run games (9.4%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 69 .289 AVG .255 .321 OBP .304 .544 SLG .446 34 XBH 28 17 HR 11 55 RBI 30 50/14 K/BB 62/17 14 SB 25

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings