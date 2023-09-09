The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) meet to try to take home the Cy-Hawk Trophy on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 36.5.

Iowa ranks 79th in scoring offense (24 points per game) and 41st in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Iowa State ranks 68th in the FBS (30 points per game), and it is 27th defensively (9 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Iowa vs Iowa State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -3.5 -115 -105 36.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on Iowa vs. Iowa State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 Big Ten Betting Trends

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa had eight wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

The Hawkeyes were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Out of 13 Iowa games last season, four went over the total.

Iowa finished with a 6-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

The Cyclones have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +150 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 64.9% chance to win.

Bet on Iowa to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Iowa Stats Leaders

Kaleb Johnson ran for 774 yards (59.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In 13 games, Sam LaPorta had 58 catches for 656 yards (50.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Spencer Petras threw for 1,725 yards (132.7 per game), completing 55.9% of his throws, with five touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

In 13 games, Luke Lachey had 28 catches for 398 yards (30.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jack Campbell totaled two interceptions to go with 92 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in 13 games last year.

In 13 games in 2022, Cooper DeJean totaled five interceptions to go with 55 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended.

Deontae Craig registered 24 tackles, seven TFL, and 7.5 sacks in 13 games a season ago.

Seth Benson totaled one sack to go with three TFL, 66 tackles, and one interception in 13 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.