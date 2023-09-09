The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Iowa ranks 79th in the FBS with 24 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 41st in points allowed (329 points allowed per contest). Iowa State ranks 68th in the FBS with 30 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 27th with 9 points ceded per game on defense.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Iowa Iowa State 284 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250 (119th) 329 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (41st) 88 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134 (80th) 196 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116 (122nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 191 yards passing for Iowa, completing 56.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns this season.

Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 63 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Kaden Wetjen has carried the ball three times for 22 yards (22 per game).

Luke Lachey's 73 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted nine times and has collected seven catches.

Seth Anderson has put together a 41-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in two passes on five targets.

Nico Ragaini has compiled two catches for 36 yards, an average of 36 yards per game.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has compiled 113 yards (113 per game) while completing 76.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season.

Cartevious Norton is his team's leading rusher with 11 carries for 49 yards, or 49 per game.

Abu Sama III has racked up six carries and totaled 40 yards.

Benjamin Brahmer has racked up 36 receiving yards on one receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Easton Dean has put together a 21-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Tyler Moore's two targets have resulted in two catches for 19 yards and one touchdown.

