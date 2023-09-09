Maikel Garcia vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on September 9 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .280 with 19 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Garcia has had a hit in 73 of 105 games this season (69.5%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.7%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (3.8%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (39 of 105), with more than one RBI seven times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.317
|AVG
|.239
|.352
|OBP
|.298
|.434
|SLG
|.319
|18
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|17
|41/14
|K/BB
|52/16
|10
|SB
|10
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
