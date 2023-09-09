Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on September 9 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .280 with 19 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 30 walks.

Garcia has had a hit in 73 of 105 games this season (69.5%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.7%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (3.8%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (39 of 105), with more than one RBI seven times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .317 AVG .239 .352 OBP .298 .434 SLG .319 18 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 17 41/14 K/BB 52/16 10 SB 10

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings