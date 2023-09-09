Nick Pratto returns to action for the Kansas City Royals versus Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue JaysSeptember 9 at 3:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 26, when he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .238 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has had a hit in 45 of 76 games this year (59.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.4%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has had an RBI in 22 games this season (28.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Blue Jays

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .234 AVG .241 .351 OBP .298 .363 SLG .387 10 XBH 12 3 HR 4 17 RBI 14 43/18 K/BB 69/11 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings