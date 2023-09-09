Saturday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (78-63) and the Kansas City Royals (44-98) clashing at Rogers Centre (on September 9) at 3:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Blue Jays.

The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (10-8) for the Blue Jays and James McArthur for the Royals.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Royals' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 121 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (30.6%) in those contests.

Kansas City has played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (578 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule