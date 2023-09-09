The Toronto Blue Jays (78-63) and the Kansas City Royals (44-98) will match up on Saturday, September 9 at Rogers Centre, with Kevin Gausman starting for the Blue Jays and James McArthur toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Royals have +240 odds to win. Toronto is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (10-8, 3.39 ERA) vs McArthur - KC (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Blue Jays Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -298 +240 - 8.5 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -300 +240 Blue Jays (-2.5) 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 97 times this season and won 53, or 54.6%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 75% chance to win.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 121 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (30.6%) in those contests.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-2-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

