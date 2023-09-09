The Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 26 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 31 walks and 85 RBI (154 total hits). He's also stolen 39 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.313/.496 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 135 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 55 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .256/.331/.398 on the season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

