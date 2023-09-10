Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on September 10 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters has seven doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .238.
  • In 59.0% of his 78 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 26.9% of his games this year, Waters has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 28 of 78 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 38
.280 AVG .194
.362 OBP .248
.462 SLG .326
12 XBH 8
4 HR 4
17 RBI 12
36/13 K/BB 57/10
5 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Berrios will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 29th of the season. He is 9-10 with a 3.68 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 164 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.68), 25th in WHIP (1.207), and 29th in K/9 (8.4).
