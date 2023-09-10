On Sunday, Nelson Velazquez (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez has five doubles, 12 home runs and eight walks while hitting .245.
  • Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (36.4%), and in 10.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 games this year (42.4%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 54.5% of his games this year (18 of 33), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 5
.304 AVG .083
.350 OBP .083
.786 SLG .333
11 XBH 1
8 HR 1
14 RBI 1
15/4 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • The Blue Jays will send Berrios (9-10) out for his 29th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-10 with a 3.68 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 164 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.68), 25th in WHIP (1.207), and 29th in K/9 (8.4).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.