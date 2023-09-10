The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Read More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 45 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has an RBI in 22 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (33.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .234 AVG .236 .351 OBP .292 .363 SLG .379 10 XBH 12 3 HR 4 17 RBI 14 43/18 K/BB 72/11 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings