Sunday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (79-63) and the Kansas City Royals (44-99) clashing at Rogers Centre (on September 10) at 1:37 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (9-10, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Cole Ragans (6-4, 3.12 ERA).

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-2-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).

The Royals have won in 37, or 30.3%, of the 122 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 12-40 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (579 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule