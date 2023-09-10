The Toronto Blue Jays (79-63) and the Kansas City Royals (44-99) will go head to head on Sunday, September 10 at Rogers Centre, with Jose Berrios getting the ball for the Blue Jays and Cole Ragans toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:37 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +155. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (9-10, 3.68 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.12 ERA)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 98 times this season and won 54, or 55.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Blue Jays have an 18-10 record (winning 64.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Royals have come away with 37 wins in the 122 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 12-40 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Nick Pratto 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+320)

