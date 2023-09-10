Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Blue Jays on September 10, 2023
The Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.
Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has collected 154 hits with 26 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 39 stolen bases.
- He has a .271/.311/.492 slash line on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Berrios Stats
- The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Jose Berrios (9-10) for his 29th start of the season.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.
- Berrios has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.68), 25th in WHIP (1.207), and 29th in K/9 (8.4).
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Sep. 4
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|at Orioles
|Aug. 24
|6.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 18
|5.2
|1
|0
|0
|8
|4
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 11
|4.1
|9
|6
|4
|3
|0
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has recorded 138 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.333/.412 on the year.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 9
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|9
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
