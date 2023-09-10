The Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 154 hits with 26 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 39 stolen bases.

He has a .271/.311/.492 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Jose Berrios (9-10) for his 29th start of the season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.68), 25th in WHIP (1.207), and 29th in K/9 (8.4).

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Sep. 4 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 6.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Orioles Aug. 24 6.0 9 5 5 4 0 at Reds Aug. 18 5.2 1 0 0 8 4 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 4.1 9 6 4 3 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Springer Stats

George Springer has recorded 138 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.333/.412 on the year.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 9 3-for-4 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Royals Sep. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

