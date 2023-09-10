Royals vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 10
The Kansas City Royals (44-99) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Blue Jays (79-63) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (9-10) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (6-4).
Royals vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (9-10, 3.68 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.12 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans
- Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.12 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.12, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing batters have a .215 batting average against him.
- Ragans is trying to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Ragans will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 2.9 innings per outing.
- He is trying to make his fourth straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos
- Berrios (9-10) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 28 games this season.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 28 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 24th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 29th.
José Berríos vs. Royals
- The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .242 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 22nd in the league (.396) and 143 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 9-for-25 with two doubles, a triple and eight RBI in 5 2/3 innings.
