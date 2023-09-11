Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .239 with seven doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

In 59.5% of his games this season (47 of 79), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 79), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (26.6%), Waters has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 79 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .280 AVG .197 .362 OBP .255 .462 SLG .326 12 XBH 8 4 HR 4 17 RBI 12 36/13 K/BB 57/11 5 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings