Maikel Garcia vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs White Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Royals vs White Sox
|Royals vs White Sox Prediction
|Royals vs White Sox Odds
|Royals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.322) this season, fueled by 110 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 73 of 107 games this season (68.2%), including 28 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 107), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has an RBI in 39 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.317
|AVG
|.230
|.352
|OBP
|.290
|.434
|SLG
|.306
|18
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|17
|41/14
|K/BB
|53/17
|10
|SB
|10
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 196 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (5.04), 49th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.