The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .243 with five doubles, 12 home runs and eight walks.

Velazquez has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (19 of 34), with more than one hit seven times (20.6%).

He has homered in 35.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 34), and 10% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (41.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (20.6%).

He has scored in 18 games this season (52.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .353 AVG .083 .450 OBP .083 .824 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings