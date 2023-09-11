The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto (.233 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .235.

Pratto has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has an RBI in 22 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (33.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .234 AVG .236 .351 OBP .292 .363 SLG .379 10 XBH 12 3 HR 4 17 RBI 14 43/18 K/BB 72/11 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings