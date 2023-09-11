Monday's game between the Chicago White Sox (55-88) and Kansas City Royals (44-100) going head to head at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on September 11.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (6-7) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (8-10).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (30.1%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 33-76 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (581 total, four per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule