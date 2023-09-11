Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Wapello County, Iowa? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Wapello County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Davis County High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 11
    • Location: Eldon, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Sigourney Keota High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Eldon, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

