Bobby Witt Jr. vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 156 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is 21st in slugging.
- In 94 of 140 games this year (67.1%) Witt Jr. has had a hit, and in 44 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).
- In 27 games this year, he has gone deep (19.3%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 52 games this season (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 46.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|71
|.289
|AVG
|.255
|.321
|OBP
|.303
|.544
|SLG
|.444
|34
|XBH
|29
|17
|HR
|11
|55
|RBI
|31
|50/14
|K/BB
|62/17
|14
|SB
|27
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.484 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.