The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

In 58.4% of his games this season (45 of 77), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in seven games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has had an RBI in 22 games this season (28.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 of 77 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .234 AVG .236 .351 OBP .292 .363 SLG .379 10 XBH 12 3 HR 4 17 RBI 14 43/18 K/BB 72/11 0 SB 1

