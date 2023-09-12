Nick Pratto vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- In 58.4% of his games this season (45 of 77), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has had an RBI in 22 games this season (28.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 77 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Other Royals Players vs the White Sox
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.236
|.351
|OBP
|.292
|.363
|SLG
|.379
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/18
|K/BB
|72/11
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.484 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
